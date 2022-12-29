REYNOLDSBUG, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been identified, arrested and charged with murder stemming from a double shooting outside of a Reynoldsburg bar two weeks ago.

Reynoldsburg police arrested Rashaun Thorpe in connection to the fatal shooting of Talando Whitmore, who was found in the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 17.

The incident began as an argument inside Putter’s Pub, close to where Whitmore was found. During the altercation, security at the bar ushered Whitmore and Kennieyl Rice, along with Dashawn Thorpe, Rashid McKay and Rashaun Thorpe out to the parking lot.

According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, Rice and Whitmore were seen running to their car where Rice retrieved a firearm and shot Dashawn Thorpe in the leg. Dashawn Thorpe, who told police he dropped his weapon in the parking lot, returned fire before McKay drove him to Mount Carmel East Hospital.

Rashaun Thorpe then reportedly was seen on video surveillance running over to a nearby property on East Livingston Avenue and firing three rounds at the spot where Whitmore’s body was discovered.

Reynoldsburg police found three shell casings at the scene, where Rashaun Thorpe was seen leaving in a white SUV. He was arrested on Dec. 23, charged with murder, and is scheduled for arraignment later today.