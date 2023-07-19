COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance in finding a child who went missing nearly two years ago.

According to a Crime Stoppers release, Noah Abdul-Rahim was last seen leaving his Reynoldsburg home on Nov. 6, 2021. Abdul-Rahim, now 16, was at the home of his father, who has full custody. Noah’s mother, Asya Abdul-Rahim, picked up Noah for a visit and refused to bring him back, despite a court order.

Crime Stoppers said that no one has been able to contact Asya, though it believes she still has Noah in her possession. It is believed that the two have traveled out of state, possibly to Las Vegas or Los Angeles, though Asya has been known to visit family in Toledo frequently.

Asya Abdul-Rahim “Brazzil” (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Noah Abdul-Rahim (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

It is also believed that Asya may be using several aliases, including the last name “Brazzil,” according to the release. Asya Abdul-Rahim “Brazzil” has an active interference-with-custody warrant for her arrest out of Columbus and a nationwide warrant for her arrest out of Lucas County.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of Asya Abdul-Rahim. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.