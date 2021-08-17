Reynoldsburg schools to require facemasks

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg City Schools District announced Tuesday that it would now require masks for all students beginning with the first day of school later this week.

Reynoldsburg Superintendent Dr. Melvin J. Brown made the announcement in a tweet Tuesday night, saying the policy was made after recommendations from Franklin County Public Health.

Initially, the district was going to start the school year with an optional mask policy, which it announced Aug. 3.

The district is using a split start to begin the school year, with students with last names starting A through K in grades kindergarten through ninth grade and 10th grade starting Thursday, Aug. 19. Grades 10-12 and the rest of the students in K-9 starting school on Friday, Aug. 20.

All students will be required to wears masks while riding the district’s school buses.

