REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A local school district is taking an initiative that was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic and using it as a springboard for hiring.

That school district is Reynoldsburg, which will have its second-ever virtual job fair for educators far and wide this March.

A teacher currently with the district went through the process last year.

“It was not something I’ve seen other districts do, so I was excited,” said Waggoner Road Middle School teacher Emilee Murphy.

Murphy, a Reynoldsburg graduate, has been a teacher for six years, but this marks her first year at Waggoner Road.

Reynoldsburg City Schools cast a net for hiring last year with a virtual job fair, which is how Murphy got her foot in the door and a position as Waggoner Road’s fifth-grade science and social studies teacher.

“You can get lost in the system there, so I really liked that the district could then put your face to a name,” said Murphy, speaking about her experience with traditional teaching applications.

Last year, the Reynoldsburg Teacher Virtual Job Fair had more than 80 participants and resulted in 11 new teacher hires.

“We thought it was gonna be a one and done honestly,” said Reynoldsburg City School District Director of Human Resource Jamie Wilson. “We’d be back to normal and that we’d do these job fairs in person, but what we found is there’s a lot of benefits to the virtual space.”

Wilson said the pandemic practice opens new doors for them as not only can principals participate, but it’s also more personal, and the reach is far.

“If you live in a different state and you’re looking to move to Ohio or if you’re working a job and you’re not able to get there in person, you have an opportunity,” Wilson said.

The district is looking to fill vacancies that it already knows about, but is also looking to fill new teacher positions.

“We’re also looking for hard-to-fill teachers — math teachers, science teachers, intervention specialists. We’re looking to get a jump on things and get to know any candidates interested in those positions as they most likely will become available,” said Wilson.

The job fair is scheduled for March 24, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

People who are registered are guaranteed an interview. Click here for more information.