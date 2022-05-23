REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg City School District has narrowed its list of superintendent candidates to two, both of whom are already leaders in central Ohio schools.

According to the district, the finalists are:

Dr. Corey Grubbs is a Columbus City Schools area superintendent who currently leads 7,000 students in 19 schools.

Garilee Ogdon is currently the Groveport Madison Local Schools superintendent, holding the job for the last four years and currently serves nearly 6,000 students.

After conducting final interviews with five candidates this past Friday, the district aims to name the new superintendent by this Friday, May 27.

Initially, six finalists were named on May 16, but one withdrew from the process before the final interviews.

“The Board of Education was very pleased with the high level of qualifications of our semi-finalists and found it very difficult to narrow our focus to two final candidates to interview,” said Reynoldsburg City Schools Board President Debbie Dunlap in a press release.

The superintendent search has been underway since April 19, when the Reynoldsburg school board hired the firm Finding Leaders to find a replacement for outgoing superintendent Dr. Melvin J. Brown, who has been named the new Superintendent of Schools in Montgomery, Alabama.

The new superintendent will begin with the district Aug. 1.

For more information on the district’s superintendent search, click here.