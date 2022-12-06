REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – The Reynoldsburg City School District has announced five finalists vying to be the district’s next superintendent.

In a statement, the district identified the following individuals as finalists to be interviewed:

David Harmon, chief of human resources for Dayton Public Schools

Dr. M. Denise Lutz, chief technology officer for Upper Arlington City Schools

Dr. Tracy Reed, chief academic officer for Sandusky City Schools

Naim Sanders, assistant superintendent for Reynoldsburg City Schools

Dr. Claude Tiller Jr., assistant superintendent of high school transformation for the Detroit Public School Community District

The finalists are scheduled to be interviewed this Wednesday and Thursday during special executive session meetings of the school board. On Monday, Dec. 12, two finalists will be interviewed, with a final decision set to be announced during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The district said it would like the new superintendent to start with the district on Jan. 2, 2023.

Dr. Jocelyn Cosgrave was named interim superintendent back in October after Dr. Dan Good tendered his resignation. Good stepped into the position in July after Dr. Garilee Ogden, originally selected in May to be superintendent, switched to a consulting position.