REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg City Schools is searching for a new superintendent after the candidate originally selected to fill the role has switched to a consulting position.

Dr. Garilee Ogden was originally selected in May to be the district’s superintendent.

The district announced Monday that Dr. Dan Good would serve as interim superintendent.

Ogden was expected to start with the district in early August. Instead, Good said, she will serve in a consulting role.

The decision for Ogden to not become district superintendent was amicable, Good said.

According to the district, Good has more than 40 years of experience in the education profession, having previously served as superintendent of Columbus City Schools, Westerville City Schools, Bexley City Schools, and Wooster City Schools. He currently serves as the associate superintendent at the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio.

The district said it would begin the search for a permanent superintendent in early 2023.