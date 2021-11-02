Full Results County by County Results Athens County Coshocton County Crawford County Delaware County Fairfield County Fayette County Franklin County Guernsey County Hardin County Hocking County Knox County Licking County Madison County Marion County Morgan County Morrow County Noble County Perry County Pickaway County Pike County Ross County Union County

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg City Schools hopes to raise $85 million through a bond issue in Tuesday’s vote.

The issue will cost taxpayers $14.29/month per $100,000 of home value. It will provide money to construct a middle school to replace one with sections that are 153 years old, expand full-day kindergarten districtwide and build an early learning center.

Fifth grade students will also be able to move back to the elementary schools.

On the school district website, there are pictures of the middle school that show where it is crumbling in several rooms due to water damage.

According to the Reynoldsburg City Schools website: “If the issue does not pass, Reynoldsburg City Schools will not be able to expand access to full-day kindergarten or relocate 5th grade to the elementary schools due to capacity limitations.

“Moreover, repairs at Hannah Ashton [Middle School] and stop-gap measures to meet the needs of students in the short-term will continue to require the District to direct funds away from daily operations, causing reductions to classroom spending.”