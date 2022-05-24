REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg City Schools district has its new superintendent.

Garilee Ogden was announced as the district’s new superintendent in a statement from the Reynoldsburg Board of Education, Tuesday.

“[Garilee] Ogden impressed the board with her academic and curriculum background, her

passion for fostering meaningful relationships, and her desire to always put children first,” said

Debbie Dunlap, Reynoldsburg BOE President in the release. “She has a strong background in developing a

supportive and thriving culture in her school district, which allows for educators to educate and

students to grow and flourish. Her leadership has allowed staff members in Groveport Madison

to address the whole child, fostering life-long discovery, and cultivating a positive learning

environment for all in an equitable and empathetic manner.”

On Monday, the district stated that Ogdon, who is currently the Groveport Madison Local Schools superintendent, was a finalist for the job, along with Dr. Corey Grubbs, a Columbus City Schools area superintendent.

The superintendent search has been underway since April 19, when the Reynoldsburg school board hired the firm Finding Leaders to find a replacement for outgoing superintendent Dr. Melvin J. Brown, who has been named the new Superintendent of Schools in Montgomery, Alabama.

A special board meeting will be held May 26, to determine Ogden’s start date.