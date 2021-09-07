Reynoldsburg school district proposes bond issue to replace aging middle school, other needs

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – One local school district is looking to generate $85 million through a bond issue the community will vote on this November.

Reynoldsburg City Schools has three main factors it wants to address if the community approves the bond, with the biggest need being construction.

The district hopes to replace its 150-year-old middle school, which is seeing water infiltration issues and limited space.

“We know that over the next three to four years, we’re going to have to dump more than $18 million into the school to maintain what’s here now, not make it a 21st-century learning experience,” Reynoldsburg Superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown said about Hannah Ashton Middle School.

Brown said this is part of the reason why a 4.9 mil bond issue is on the ballot.

If approved, the influx of money will allow the district to address capacity issues and build a new early learning center.

“Implementing full-day kindergarten, which is a must in our district,” Brown said. “As we continue to grow and evolve, our needs continue to change.”

The district hosted an informational town hall meeting Tuesday to share its vision with residents.

Cost-wise, the bond issue breaks down to this: $14 a month per $100,000 value of property based on figures from the auditor’s office.

“So, you’re looking at about, I would say, between $24 and $28 month,” said Reynoldsburg City School’s Executive Director of Business Chris Reed. “Obviously for the people who have much larger houses, much higher value, pay more than that, and below that is below that.”

“Trying to make sure that you know we’re heading in the right direction, because there is limited area, as you can see from the video, where we can put a school,” said resident Russ Ridgeway, who said he’s undecided on how he will vote on the issue.

“It’s helped a little,” Ridgeway said about the town hall meeting. “We’ll see.”

The district last proposed a bond issue 13 years ago.

Brown said the bond is to tackle what the district needs now and will need in the future.

“It’s incumbent on us to make sure our kids, our kids have every opportunity any other kid might have,” he said.

A second town hall meeting is scheduled for Sept. 28.

The community will vote on the issue Nov. 2. More information from the district on the bond issue can be found by clicking here.