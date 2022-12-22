REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg City School District will be sending out a new bus route to all families by Friday.

The route changes are coming after a hectic start to the school year this past fall, due to a bus driver shortage that led to thousands of Reynoldsburg students have spending much of the school year virtually learning.

“The only folks that are really awaiting assignment right now are pre-school students and our half day K-students and they’ll get that information by the end of the week,” said Greg Pollock, Executive Director of Business for Reynoldsburg City Schools.

The district is making these changes to ensure all students are able learn in person in 2023. Pollock said drivers are out practicing the new routes right now.

“The potential there is for them to have more hours and have more income but also our drivers have families of their own so like our students and staff they’ve gotta make some adjustments to their routines as well,” said Pollock.

Along with route changes, several schools will have different start and end times in the new year.

“We’ve added before school programming to our elementary schools and before school care to accommodate families and their needs and their jobs,” he explained. “We’ve planned for additional snacks — we’ve adjusted our breakfast and lunch times at these schools to make sure student needs are being met.”