REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy they said ran away last week.

Xavier Allen is approximately 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Xavier has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black Nike slides and green shorts.

Xavier was last seen riding a bicycle along Lancaster Avenue on July 28.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Reynoldsburg Police Det. Kevin Shively at 614-322-7828.