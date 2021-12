REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg police are asking for help locating a teenage girl.

Police say 15-year-old Kacie Marie Hall ran away from her home Nov. 30 and hasn’t been seen since.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Reynoldsburg Police Department at 614-866-6622.