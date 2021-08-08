Reynoldsburg Police, barbers team up for back-to-school event

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – In these uncertain times, from the pandemic to job insecurity to children going back to school, it can be a stressful time for many parents.

Reynoldsburg Police and some area barbers helped to ease some of that stress Sunday with the first Cops and Barbers event.

About 100 Reynoldsburg City Schools students had the chance to get haircuts and school supplies. The goal of Sunday’s event was to not only make kids feel good about going to school, but to show them what it means to be there for one another.

Free haircuts, backpacks, back to school supplies, all made possible through Starfish Assignment Licking County, a group that works with law enforcement and the community to help the less fortunate.

“It’s giving them a big jump start to the year,” said Reynoldsburg Community Resource Officer Robert King, who organized the event. “That’s one less thing that parent has to worry about.”

Melinda Johnson said as a grandmother raising her grandchildren, the event helped her out immensely.

“I have five right now that I’m currently raising,” she said. “I’m a single woman and I do it. We do struggle.”

She said with all the bad happening in the world, the community needed the event right now.

“It’s been a wonderful experience,” Johnson said.

Scott Marshall with the City of Reynoldsburg Police Department said he knows what it’s like going to school feeling unmotivated.

“When I was a kid, we grew up poor,” Marshall said. “We didn’t have a whole lot.

For the barbers, they said they’re happy to spread some kindness and help in any way they can.

“You never know which side of the line you’re going to be on,” said volunteer Montgomery Bear.

Reynoldsburg Police said they hope to make the event an annual thing.