REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg Division of Police is asking for help locating a missing teenager.

Police say Kelaiah Walker, 17, left her home Oct. 11 and hasn’t been seen since.

She was last seen wearing a red long sleeve jogging suit with black trim. She has a birth mark on the right side of her neck.

Police ask anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts to please call the Reynoldsburg Division of Police at 614-866-6622.