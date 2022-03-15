COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has pled guilty to two charges.

According to court documents, Robert Lyon pled guilty Monday to theft of government property and aiding and abetting; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 3.

According to court documents, Lyon helped his codefendant Dustin Thompson, of Columbus, steal a coat rack from the Capitol.

The charges Lyon plead to each carry a maximum sentence of one year in jail, a fine not to exceed $100,000, and up to one year of probation.

According to charging documents, Lyon and Thompson were waiting for an Uber near the Capitol Building shortly after the riots when they were spotted by police. At that point, police told the men they had to leave because they were in a restricted area. It is at that point that Thompson allegedly grabbed the coat rack and fled on foot.

Lyon stayed with police and according to court documents, let them search him for additional stolen property. Police allegedly found marijuana, two pipes, and an open bottle of bourbon.

Lyon told investigators he met Thompson at an Ohio college years ago and that it was Thompson’s idea to go to Washington D.C. for the Donald Trump rally that preceded the Capitol invasion, according to court documents.

Lyon initially told investigators he was not inside the Capitol Building, but pictures confiscated from Lyon’s phone allegedly show the men posing with the coat rack and also inside the building as the riots took place.

Thompson’s trial is scheduled for April 11.