MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg man has been indicted on two counts of rape and four of sexual battery that are said to have happened over a span of about two years when the victim was under his care.

Todd B. Feasel, 48, has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly raping the person over the span between Jan. 1, 1996 to Dec. 31, 1998. Two of the sexual battery charges allege “the victim was a patient in a hospital or other institution and the offender had supervisory or disciplinary authority over the victim.”

A hearing was scheduled for Monday in Richland County Court of Common Pleas.

The other two sexual battery charges allege that the victim “was in custody of law” when he had supervisory or disciplinary authority over her.

Richland County Jail records show Feasel entered last Friday and is held under a $25,000 bond. His no-contact order specifies minors and the alleged victim.

Court records in Richland County show a warrant was put out for Feasel’s arrest on Jan. 20 when the indictment was filed. On Jan. 24, the court set the bond and the no-contact order.