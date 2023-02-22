REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg high school was locked down Wednesday due to a student being found with a gun on campus.

According to a statement from Reynoldsburg police, a school resource officer at the Reynoldsburg High School – Livingston Campus was notified by school staff of a firearm being found at the school.

District administrators put the school in full lockdown.

Reynoldsburg police recovered a gun from a student at the school. That student is in police custody. They are investigating the incident and are considering charges.

No injuries were reported in the incident.