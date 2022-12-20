REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg City Schools is under new leadership.

Dr. Tracy Reed, the chief academic officer at Sandusky City Schools, was named Tuesday as the next superintendent for Reynoldsburg schools.

Reed is expected to start in Reynoldsburg on Feb. 1, 2023.

Reed started her career as a teacher in Cleveland Metropolitan School District, serving as an assistant principal, assistant superintendent, and other central office leadership roles in districts in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan.

She received her undergraduate degree in elementary education from the University of Cincinnati, her master’s degree in educational supervision from Cleveland State University, and a doctorate in educational leadership with a minor in school law from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

“The Board of Education is thrilled to welcome Dr. Tracy Reed to our Raider family,” said Debbie Dunlap, president of the Reynoldsburg School Board in a press release. “She brings with her experiences from both large and small districts, a track record of building strong relationships, a reflective approach to decision-making, and an unwavering advocacy for diverse students and families. Her ability to bring people together to achieve measured outcomes is evident in the work she has accomplished in her previous leadership roles. We are confident she will fit well with our team and lead the District forward with a commitment to Reynoldsburg’s strategic goals with the characteristics and qualities we heard were important to our stakeholders during our community engagement process.”

Reynoldsburg said it received 18 applications for the post, interviewing five finalists on Dec. 7 and 8. On Dec. 14, the two finalists — Reed and Dr. Claude Tiller Jr., assistant superintendent of high school transformation for the Detroit Public School Community District — were interviewed.

Dr. Jocelyn Cosgrave was named interim superintendent back in October after Dr. Dan Good tendered his resignation. Good stepped into the position in July after Dr. Garilee Ogden, originally selected in May to be superintendent, switched to a consulting position.

The Reynoldsburg school district serves 7,359 students across 15 schools for the 2022-23 school year.