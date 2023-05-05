See a previous report on the factory accident in the video player above.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A new report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has shed light on what happened in a Reynoldsburg factory that killed an employee.

Mitsavanh “Mits” Boualyvongsane died Tuesday at the TS Tech plant in the 8400 block of East Broad Street, the company confirmed to NBC4. While the interior car part and seat manufacturer said it would assist the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in investigating the accident, it did not share details at first about what happened.

On Friday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shared with NBC4 an initial incident report from when it sent a deputy to the scene. The document listed the deputy as heading to TS Tech at 2:50 p.m. on a report of a possible death.

The deputy talked with witnesses inside the plant, who said Boualyvongsane had been operating a ceiling-mounted crane carrying an 11,000-pound roll of metal. Boualyvongsane had attached the metal to the crane with a hook facing the wrong direction, witnesses told the deputy. When the crane and hook hit a storage shelf that Boualyvongsane was trying to put the metal roll on, it fell off the hook and landed on him.

The deputy noted in his report that he informed sheriff’s office detectives and a coroner of the incident, and each also came to the scene. In the aftermath of Boualyvongsane’s death, several of his coworkers shared condolences and remembered him as a good friend.

TS Tech is one of central Ohio’s 50 largest private-sector employers. A study by the Columbus Department of Development listed the manufacturer as having 1,789 workers in the area.