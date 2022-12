Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a handbag from a shopping cart at an east side Meijer store on Oct. 26.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a woman they said stole a purse from a cart at an east Columbus department store.

Police said the theft happened on Oct. 26 at approximately 2 p.m. at the Meijer store on the 8000 block of East Broad Street.

According to police, the woman allegedly took the handbag from an unattended cart, then left the store.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2346.