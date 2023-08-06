REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are asking for community help to identify a man accused of an aggravated robbery outside a gas station in April.

Police say on April 20, a man at a Sunoco gas station in Reynoldsburg entered the vehicle of man, hit him in the head with a gun before allegedly stealing his money. Police add the suspect ran from the scene on foot after the alleged aggravated robbery. Surveillance images of the suspect can be seen below.

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.