REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — One student was treated for exposure to pepper spray after an incident broke out at the Reynoldsburg schools’ Homecoming dance Saturday night.

According to a statement from Superintendent Dr. Tracy Reed, a fight broke out at the dance being held at the field house of Reynoldsburg High School – Livingston Campus.

Police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd, with one student taken to the hospital for what the statement said was a medical reaction to the pepper spray.

According to Reed’s statement, no guns were fired during the incident.

“The students involved in the altercation are not representative of Reynoldsburg Schools,” Reed wrote in the statement. “District leaders will not tolerate this type of behavior. Such actions may result in 10-day suspensions coupled with recommendations for expulsion.”

Reed’s statement did not say if those involved in the fight were Reynoldsburg students.

The fight remains under investigation.