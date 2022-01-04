REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg police are investigating a shooting that has sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported on the 7100 block of Marlan Circle at approximately 4:22 p.m.

According to a detective at the scene, a woman was shot five times as a result of a domestic dispute. The victim then walked from where the shooting happened, on the 7000 block of Wind River Drive, to the Marlan Circle location, where officers found her.

She was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital. She is in stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.