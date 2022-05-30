REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a drive-by shooting in Reynoldsburg Monday afternoon.

Police responded to Birchview Drive South near the intersection of Belltree Drive at approximately 3:06 p.m. for a call of a shooting.

Reynoldsburg police said the victim was a 42-year-old man.

According to the dispatch center Metropolitan Emergency Communication Center, one person was taken to Mount Carmel East. Reynoldsburg police said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“It’s always disheartening when we see these incidents happen,” Reynoldsburg Police Chief Curtis Baker said. “These people have families, they have loved ones. The officers have to respond to these things. It’s disappointing. You wish they didn’t happen at all.”

There is currently no suspect information available.

This is the second homicide reported in Reynoldsburg in 2022, according to police. In 2021, the city reported one homicide.

This story will be updated as more information is released.