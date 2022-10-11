REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — There’s a new interim superintendent for Reynoldsburg City Schools as the district continues searching for a full-time leader.

Dr. Jocelyn Cosgrave was appointed interim superintendent Monday after outgoing superintendent Dr. Dan Good tendered his resignation. The school board voted during a special meeting Monday to make the appointment.

Cosgrave is the district’s current chief academic officer and has been with the district since August 2014.

“I am both humbled and honored to serve our District in this capacity for the next few

months,” Cosgrave said in an email sent to district staff Tuesday.

The district will continue its search for a permanent superintendent.

Good stepped into the position in July after Dr. Garilee Ogden, originally selected in May to be superintendent, switched to a consulting position.

In his resignation letter, Good said he was stepping down from the superintendent position due to personal reasons. He will return to his position at the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio, according to his letter.

“For personal reasons, I must relinquish the fulltime role of Interim, a role I’ve thoroughly enjoyed – because of you!” Good wrote in his letter.