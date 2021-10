COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 20-year old man who walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound told police he had been shot near Oakmont Elementary School in east Columbus.

Officers were called to the hospital at 7:41 Thursday evening to find the victim with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities.

Police are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call CPD at 614-645-2971 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).