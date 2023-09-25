REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing early Monday morning in Reynoldsburg.

According to Reynoldsburg police, officers responded to the 9100 block of Firstgate Drive at approximately 2:33 a.m.

At the scene, police found Buddy Majhi, 36, suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:34 a.m.

A 33-year-old man, an acquaintance of Majhi, was found at the scene and taken into custody. Police have not released his identity because he has not been formally charged with the stabbing.

The suspect remains in custody until charges are filed in Licking County Common Pleas Court.