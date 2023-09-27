REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Reynoldsburg said that a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal stabbing that occurred on Monday morning.

Reynoldsburg police said on Wednesday that Surya Bhujel was charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of 36-year-old Buddy Majhi. On Monday at 2:33 a.m., police were called to the 9100 block of Firstgate Drive and found Majhi suffering from stab wounds.

Majhi was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:34 a.m. Police said Bhujel, an acquaintance of Majhi, was found at the scene on Monday after the stabbing and was taken into custody. He has now been booked in Licking County jail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 5.