REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in jail after police said he allegedly assaulted a woman before firing a gun at her in Reynoldsburg Saturday morning.

According to Pataskala police, officers responded to an apartment on the 100 block of Village Gate Boulevard at approximately 11:56 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who told police she was assaulted by the suspect, identified as Deandre Bland, who then shot at her several times, police said.

Police did not say what, if any, injuries the victim suffered.

Police said Bland fled the scene before officers arrived, but was found later by Reynoldsburg police.

Bland is being held on an attempted murder charge at the Licking County Justice Center.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted officers at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pataskala police Det. Phil Gavin at 740-927-5701 or email pgavin@pataskalapolice.net.