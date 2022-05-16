REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a new leader for the Reynoldsburg City School District has been narrowed to six candidates.

In a letter posted Monday, the district announced the following six candidates are semifinalists for the position:

Dr. Corey Grubbs, Area Superintendent, Columbus City Schools, Columbus, Ohio

Dr. Ron Iarussi, Superintendent, Marion City Schools, Marion Ohio

Ben Richards, Superintendent, Valley View Local School District, Germantown, Ohio

Garilee Ogden, Superintendent, Groveport Madison Local Schools, Groveport, Ohio

Michael (Scott) Reeves, Executive Director of Human Resources, Westerville City Schools, Westerville, Ohio

Dr. Sandy Womack, Area Superintendent, Columbus City Schools, Columbus, Ohio

The superintendent search has been underway since April 19, when the Reynoldsburg school board hired the firm Finding Leaders to find a replacement for outgoing superintendent Dr. Melvin J. Brown.

Brown has been named the new Superintendent of Schools in Montgomery, Alabama.

“The Board of Education has been extremely impressed with the diverse experience and characteristics of the candidates submitted by Finding Leaders as we work to identify our next Superintendent,” President of Reynoldsburg City Schools Board of Education Debbie Dunlap.

The six semifinalists will be interviewed at two special executive session board meetings on May 18 and 19, with the board set to name the new superintendent by May 27.

The new superintendent will begin with the district Aug. 1.

For more information on the district’s superintendent search, click here.