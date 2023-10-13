REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH)- An elementary school in Reynoldsburg is looking to be more inclusive of different cultures, starting with one in particular.

As the district’s population of Nepali students is massive– they’ve rolled out a Nepali based dance class at Taylor Road Elementary School.

In partnership with Balletmet, they say one of the main goals is to allow kids to engage, to grow and to learn something new.

This is the first time Reynoldsburg has ever offered a dance class of this kind.

Every week for about 35 minutes during the school day, students gather in the library to stretch, breathe and dance; Nepali style.

After recognizing the importance of celebrating different cultures, the school says it was imperative to create space for every student to feel seen and celebrated. School principal Jamie Johnson says so far, this has been such a rewarding experience.

“I think that what has been so special about this in particular is like the cultural exchange that’s been happening between students. So, the conversations that it’s generated between them and the understanding between students who are able to feel like they can share what’s happening at their house with students that maybe have something different going on at home,” Johnson says.

These classes are held weekly, Monday through Thursday. The district hopes to eventually expand to their other schools sometime soon.