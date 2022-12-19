REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old is dead after a double shooting in a parking lot outside a Reynoldsburg bar.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, the Reynoldsburg Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting near Putters Pub, located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue. Officers said they found two people shot in the parking lot outside the bar.

The 26-year-old victim, Talando Whitmore, died as a result, police said. They did not include the condition of the second victim or information about a possible suspect.

Reynoldsburg police encouraged anyone who visited Putters Pub on Friday evening or Saturday morning — along with anyone with information about the shooting — to contact them at 614-866-6622.