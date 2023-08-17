REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — After leaving Columbus nearly a decade ago, Caribou Coffee is making a comeback in central Ohio.

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee is a Minnesota-based chain that has more than 700 locations. A Caribou Coffee franchise, owned by Mike Mariola Restaurants, will open on Aug. 29 at 7010 E. Main St. in Reynoldsburg.

The Reynoldsburg location will be a 650-square-foot drive-thru and walk-up, with an outdoor patio. The coffee shop will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.

Mike Mariola Restaurants is Caribou Coffee’s first multi-unit domestic franchisee, owning another location in Wooster. The restaurant group also owns The Rail in Dublin, The City Square Steakhouse, and Mariola Italian in Wooster.

“We are passionate about great coffee and we think Caribou is the best coffee company out there,” Mike Mariola, founder and president of Mike Mariola Restaurants, said. “When selecting a franchise partner, it was important to find a partner that was aligned with our core values and looking to grow aggressively.”

The Reynoldsburg location will be serving coffee, tea, energy-boosting drinks, and food. The food menu includes the popular maple waffle sandwich and a plant-based “JUST Egg” flatbread. Breakfast items will be available all day. The full menu can be viewed here.

According to a Mike Mariola Restaurants news release, Caribou Coffee drinks are made with real chocolate, vanilla and caramel. Mochas are made with chocolate chips melted into espresso rather than a flavored syrup.

Mike Mariola Restaurants marketing manager Rachel Newbury said “pumpkin flavored everything” can be expected this fall. A pumpkin-flavored latte, mocha, chai, cream cheese muffin and cake pop are just some of the fall-inspired menu items that will be available on opening day.

Newbury said Mike Mariola Restaurants has plans for multiple other central Ohio locations in the future, but specific locations are not being released yet.