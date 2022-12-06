Businesses in Reynoldsburg had windows shot out on the evening of Sept. 17, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg police are urging businesses and residents in the city to file a report if they were victims of an incident from September.

According to a post made Tuesday on the department’s Facebook page, police said 22 victims, including businesses and vehicles, had windows shot out with a pellet gun on the night of Sept. 17.

Police said a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old have been charged in the incident.

Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to file a report with the Reynoldsburg police. More information on how to do so can be obtained on the department’s website or by calling 614-866-6622.