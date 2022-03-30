REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Cases of bird flu have been detected in a flock of chickens kept in a Hilliard backyard, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The department said the cases do not present an immediate public health concern.

The department said the flock is being “depopulated” to prevent the disease’s spread.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), commonly referred to as the bird flu or avian flu, is a highly contagious virus that spreads quickly and is often fatal to flocks and both commercial and non-commercial poultry owners, the department said in a press release.

HPAI is often carried by free-flying waterfowl like ducks and geese and can infect chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, domestic ducks, geese, and guinea fowl.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture quarantined the affected area and will conduct additional testing in the areas in a 10-kilometer (6.21 miles) zone around the infected area.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said no human cases of bird flu have been reported in the United States.