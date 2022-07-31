REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — There is a $50,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Reynoldsburg in 2017.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said on Saturday, April 22, 2017, Reynoldsburg police responded to the Miracle Car Wash on the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue at approximately 1:24 a.m.

At the scene, officers found James Stennies, 57, who had been shot several times. Medics attempted to treat Stennies for his injuries, but he died at the scene.

Stennies appeared to be washing his car for a trip later that day to Indiana to attend a relative’s funeral, Crime Stoppers said.

“The circumstances surrounding his murder are unclear, as his wallet, keys, and cell phone were not taken by the unknown suspect(s) and were found on his body or in the vehicle,” Crime Stoppers wrote in a release.

Police have not been able to identify any suspects in connection with the shooting.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the rest and/or indictment of any suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS) or go to the group’s website.

Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.