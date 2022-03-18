REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A 45-year-old Reynoldsburg man was reported missing Friday, police said.

Nila Dhakal, who is five-foot-five and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, is considered an endangered missing person and may be near the Blacklick Woods Metro Park or Blacklick Woods Golf Course, according to a news release from the Reynoldsburg Division of Police.

Dhakal was last seen wearing a yellow or tan zip-up jacket and dark green pants, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Reynoldsburg police at 614-866-6622.