REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Reynoldsburg officers are recovering after being injured during two separate investigations.

According to the Reynoldsburg Division of Police Facebook page, the first incident happened when officers located a stolen vehicle and engaged in a pursuit when the vehicle refused to stop. During the pursuit, an officer fractured his ankle while chasing a passenger who had jumped out of the stolen vehicle. That suspect was later apprehended.

Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle, a 17-year-old male, was later arrested with the help of other local law enforcement.

The second officer was injured when confronting a person who was seen on video throwing a rock through a business window in the area of Brice Road and Livingston Avenue, according to police.

Police say when confronted, the suspect lied about his identity and resisted arrest, injuring the responding officer. Other officers assisted in the arrest, and the suspect was later found to have a felony warrant out of Franklin County.

The officer was treated for his injuries.