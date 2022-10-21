REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspect who fired multiple gunshots near Reynoldsburg on Friday, striking two homes and a 16-year-old.

Officers responded to the 6700 block of Gemstar Road on Friday around 2:19 p.m. after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities found a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound in the left arm, who was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The victim had recently gotten off the school bus to return home when officers found him, police said. The incident stemmed from a physical altercation that had taken place moments before the shooting. The unknown suspect fired multiple gunshots, striking two residences and the victim.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.