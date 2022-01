REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy is missing from his Reynoldsburg home according to Reynoldsburg police.

Police say that Tyler Thomas left a group home on foot on New Year’s Eve. It is unknown what he was wearing when he left.

Thomas has previously been located in Lancaster, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact Reynoldsburg police at 614-866-6622.