REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information on a 2017 homicide in Reynoldsburg.

On April 22, 2017, Reynoldsburg police went to the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. on the reports of gunshots. Officers arrived and found the body of James Stennies at the parking lot of a car wash. Police determined that Stennies was shot several times at the car wash.

Crime Stoppers states that Stennies was washing his car in preparation for a trip to Indiana to attend a funeral. Police currently have not identified the suspect or circumstances around the shooting death with Stennies’ wallet, keys, and cell phone all found at the scene.

The Stennies family is partnering with Crime Stoppers and offering a $10,000 reward for any information on James’ death. Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.