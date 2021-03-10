Reynoldsburg teen missing, still active on social media

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are trying to track down a 13-year old girl from Reynoldsburg who is reported missing but is still active on social media.

Police say Shanniaha Dildine left her Reynoldsburg home on Saturday, March 6, and hasn’t been seen since.

She was last seen wearing a purple hooded zip-up sweatshirt, black sweat pants, and carrying a black-and-gray backpack with “Upward” printed on it.

The Reynoldsburg Division of Police has categorized the girl as Missing/Runaway. They say she has been active on social media but her whereabouts remain unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reynoldsburg Police at 614-866-6622.