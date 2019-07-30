Reynoldsburg teen missing since June

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Reynoldsburg are asking for people to be on the lookout for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Jada Conn was last seen on June 13, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

She is described as a white female standing 5’4″ with brown hair and brown eyes. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, she was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Authorities believe she may still be in the local area or she may travel to Columbus.

Anyone with information about Jada is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Reynoldsburg Police Department at 1-614-866-6622.