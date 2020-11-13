Reynoldsburg schools will shift back to all remote learning

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg schools announced on Thursday that it will return to remote learning on Monday, Nov. 23 and continue that way through the end of the year.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Melvin Brown cited Reynoldsburg having the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in the area and staffing shortages related to the pandemic.

“We believe that being physically present at school is critical to student growth and development, but we also balance that with the responsibility to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff,” Brown wrote.

The district was in a remote-learning model for the first quarter and only recently moved to hybrid learning.

“(Teachers and students) have benefited from time together during hybrid and have created even better connections and relationships over the past several weeks,” Brown wrote. “We must stay focused on our social and emotional learning as we prepare to return to remote instruction.”

He said district officials will monitor local health data and assess whether students can return to school in January.

