Reynoldsburg schools to open 100% online

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH)–Reynoldsburg schools announced it will reopen only online. According to a media release, the district is following the guidance from Franklin County Public Health, which is to operate remotely.

Guidance to parents, staff, and students before the beginning of the school year outlines the information needed for instruction in a 100 percent all digital model.

Here is the plan:

Online instruction with RCS teachers and staff five days a week

Abiding by USDA standards, Breakfast and Lunch grab and go will be available at select buildings and distributed according to each student’s meal plan. To apply for free and reduced lunch, or update your meal plan, click here: https://www.reyn.org/breakfastlunch5187.aspx

No visitors or volunteers

There may be some opportunity for some or all athletic competitions and activities. We are awaiting additional guidance from FCPH and OHSAA. o For us, athletics will remain in Phase 1 of Responsible Restart Ohio indefinitely which includes Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Cross Country o Only Girls’ Volleyball will have indoor use of facilities

Extracurricular activities will take place depending on guidance and/or Phases of Responsible Restart Ohio

Attendance taken during video conference sessions

An updated 2020-21 academic calendar with school starting Monday, August 24, 2020. You can find the updated calendar on reyn.org under “COVID19 Updates” and “Calendars and Announcements.

The current guidance from the FCPH department is that there be zeor activities including sports taking place during all remote learning.