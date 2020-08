REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg Police are searching for 13-year-old Henry Griffin who left his home in Reynoldsburg on July 26.

Griffin was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and jeans. Police say he may be in the Linden area.

Griffin is 5’8″ and approximately 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Griffin’s whereabouts is asked to call 614-322-6916 or email nriley@reypd.com.