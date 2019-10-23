Reynoldsburg police searching for bowling equipment theft suspects

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg teen is grateful that a store employee helped return his valuable bowling equipment that was stolen earlier this week.



Cameron Brosious, 18, is a member of the Reynoldsburg High School bowling team.



On Monday morning, Brosious noticed someone had broken into his car and stolen three bowling balls, his bowling shoes and other equipment valued at nearly $1,000.



“Those (bowling balls) are what I use pretty much every day that I go to practice,” Brosious said. “Every time that I compete, I use those same three balls.”



After filing a police report, Brosious’s mother spread the word about what happened.



One of the businesses she contacted was Play It Again Sports on East Main Street.



“She gave us a very good description of what the stuff was,” said Chip Tate, a store employee.



Within hours of learning about theft, Tate said a man entered the store and attempted to sell Brosious’ equipment



“He said he had some bowling stuff to sell,” Tate explained. “I pulled it out, looked at it, looked at the special markings that were on the balls — his initials — and I knew the stuff was his (Brosious’).”



Tate said he kept the equipment, without paying for it, while the man left the store. He then called Brosious’s mother to tell her it had been recovered.



“I’m really grateful,” Brosious said. “I’m really happy that Play It Again Sports contacted us about this. That was a huge favor that they did for us and I’m really thrilled about that.”



Reynoldsburg police continue to investigate the theft. At last check, they said they had not identified any suspects.