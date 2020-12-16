Reynoldsburg police asking for help locating missing woman

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Reynoldsburg are asking people to keep an eye out for a missing woman. 

Police say Tereba Myers, 43, was reported missing Dec. 8, from Reynoldsburg.  

She was last seen wearing a gray coat with a white collar, a pink pullover and multi-colored leggings. 

Myers is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.  

According to police, she needs medications that she does not have with her.

Police ask anyone with information on Myers’ location to call 614-322-6916.

