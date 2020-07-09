Reynoldsburg man killed in Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that left a Reynoldsburg man dead. 

According to the OSHP, at about 10:39am, Thursday, Michael P. Curley, 48, of Reynoldsburg, was driving a 2019 Ford F-250 southbound on Ostrander Road when he failed to yield at the stop sign at U.S. 36 and was struck by a white 2016 Freightliner Conventional Cab traveling westbound. 

Curley was taken by helicopter to Grant Medical Center where he died from his injuries.  

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to Memorial Hospital of Union County where he was treated for minor injuries. 

Troopers say both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and alcohol is not a suspected factor.  

The crash remains under investigation.  

